Ready to discuss corruption: Bommai to Opposition

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Opposition members in the Legislative Assembly were demanding that the Speaker permit them to speak about the alleged 40 per cent commission to contractors row, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that his government is ready to discuss corruption in this session.

It all started when Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah moved the motion to speak about the alleged commission scam in the BJP government. Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri, however, said this cannot be permitted, since the notice does not specify a particular issue. Also, if any member wishes to speak under Rule 69 (Adjournment Motion), it should have happened recently.

Meanwhile, the BJP MLA from Kuduchi Assembly constituency, P Rajeev, too moved an adjournment motion seeking that he be allowed to discuss corruption during Congress rule (2013-18). This resulted in a heated argument between the Congress and BJP members.

Replying to the House, however, the CM said, “We are ready to discuss corruption. If we discuss it, we will get a solution... The Speaker should fix a time for it in this session.” Kageri said he will allow the House to discuss the matter.

