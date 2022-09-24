Bengaluru-Hubballi Vande Bharat by March 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vande Bharat Express (Train 18), known for its superior speed and safety, will be launched between Bengaluru and Hubballi by March 2023, Union Minister of State for Railways Jardosh announced on Friday.

A senior Railway official said that 45km of track doubling along the Bengaluru-Hubballi route is yet to be completed. “We will complete it by December 2022 and electrification will be done in two or three months from then. So March next year is a good possibility,” he said.

To rqueries on the need to bring back fare concession for senior citizens, she said many, “The Railway Board will take a decision.” Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan urged her to push for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project to be completed before its deadline of 27 months.

Mysuru MP Pratap Sinha stressed the need for a second coaching terminal for Mysuru and a railway line between Mysuru and Kodagu, another source said. Haveri-Gadag MP Shivakumar C Udasi requested for a new line beween Gadag and Yelvigi, he added.

