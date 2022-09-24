Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru-Hubballi Vande Bharat by March 2023

A senior Railway official said that 45km of track doubling along the Bengaluru-Hubballi route is yet to be completed.

Published: 24th September 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat train | Express

Vande Bharat train | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vande Bharat Express (Train 18), known for its superior speed and safety, will be launched between Bengaluru and Hubballi by March 2023, Union Minister of State for Railways Jardosh announced on Friday.

A senior Railway official said that 45km of track doubling along the Bengaluru-Hubballi route is yet to be completed. “We will complete it by December 2022 and electrification will be done in two or three months from then. So March next year is a good possibility,” he said.

To rqueries on the need to bring back fare concession for senior citizens, she said many, “The Railway Board will take a decision.” Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan urged her to push for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project to be completed before its deadline of 27 months.

Mysuru MP Pratap Sinha stressed the need for a second coaching terminal for Mysuru and a railway line between Mysuru and Kodagu, another source said. Haveri-Gadag MP Shivakumar C Udasi requested for a new line beween Gadag and Yelvigi, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat Express
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp