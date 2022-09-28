Festival special trains between Yesvantpur and Secunderabad planned

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To clear extra rush during the ongoing festive season, South Central Railway Zone will run two special pairs of Express trains between Yesvantpur and Secunderabad from Wednesday.

The Secunderabad-Yesvantpur Special (07265) will run one trip: it will depart from Secunderabad on September 28 at 9.45pm, and arrive at Yesvantpur at 10.50am the following day. In the return direction, the Yesvantpur-Secunderabad Special (Train no. 07266) will depart from Yesvantpur on September 29 and arrive at Secunderabad at 4.15am the next day.

The other train will be run four trips. The Secunderabad-Yesvantpur Express Special (Train no. 07233) will depart from Secunderabad at 9.45pm every Thursday from September 29 to October 20. It will arrive at Yesvantpur at 10.50am the next day. In the return direction, the Yesvantpur-Secunderabad Express (Train no. 07234) will depart from Yesvantpur at 3.50 pm every Friday from September 30 to October 21, and arrive at Secunderabad the next day.

BENGALURU: To clear extra rush during the ongoing festive season, South Central Railway Zone will run two special pairs of Express trains between Yesvantpur and Secunderabad from Wednesday. The Secunderabad-Yesvantpur Special (07265) will run one trip: it will depart from Secunderabad on September 28 at 9.45pm, and arrive at Yesvantpur at 10.50am the following day. In the return direction, the Yesvantpur-Secunderabad Special (Train no. 07266) will depart from Yesvantpur on September 29 and arrive at Secunderabad at 4.15am the next day. The other train will be run four trips. The Secunderabad-Yesvantpur Express Special (Train no. 07233) will depart from Secunderabad at 9.45pm every Thursday from September 29 to October 20. It will arrive at Yesvantpur at 10.50am the next day. In the return direction, the Yesvantpur-Secunderabad Express (Train no. 07234) will depart from Yesvantpur at 3.50 pm every Friday from September 30 to October 21, and arrive at Secunderabad the next day.