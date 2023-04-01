Home States Karnataka

‘Homeless’ Rahul flooded with house options  

For the last two days, party leaders, workers and others have been tweeting ‘’Mera Ghar Aapka Ghar’’, inviting Rahul to their houses.

Published: 01st April 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | ANI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was served a notice by the Lok Sabha secretariat to vacate his official bungalow as he has been disqualified as an MP, Congress leaders in Karnataka have started ‘’Namma Maneyu Nimma Mane’’ (our house is your house) campaign, inviting Rahul to their homes.

For the last two days, party leaders, workers and others have been tweeting ‘’Mera Ghar Aapka Ghar’’, inviting Rahul to their houses.

In Karnataka, too, leaders invited Rahul home. Former ministers KJ George, Dinesh Gundurao, Zameer Ahmed, MLA Rizwan Arshad and others were seen holding a poster, reading Namma Mane, Nimma Mane, as they stood in front of their homes.

“A person like Rahul Gandhi doesn’t need a government bungalow. He lives in our hearts and is more than welcome to stay at our home,” Rizwan tweeted.

George said, “Our home is your home, Rahul GandhiJi! Most welcome anytime!”

Even netizens and party workers were tweeting, asking Rahul to come to their house. “We are with you, Rahul Gandhi. You have always stood up for the voiceless, now let us be your shelter in this storm. #NammaManeNimmaMane,” said a netizen, Ashish.

Rahul's Kolar event pushed to April 9

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Kolar to launch the nationwide Jai Bharat campaign with the tagline Satyameva Jayate has been deferred to April 9 from April 5 as he is busy exploring legal options with experts regarding his disqualification as an MP, a Congress leader told TNIE.

However, another source said since AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will be holding the Congress Election Committee (CEC) meeting on April 5, Rahul’s visit has been postponed.

Congress leaders including Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, and CLP leader Siddaramaiah among others held a preliminary meeting about the April 9 event on Friday. Since he was disqualified for his remark on 'Modi surname' in Kolar, he wanted to launch the campaign from there. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Rahul Disqualification Karnataka Elections
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp