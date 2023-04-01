‘Homeless’ Rahul flooded with house options  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was served a notice by the Lok Sabha secretariat to vacate his official bungalow as he has been disqualified as an MP, Congress leaders in Karnataka have started ‘’Namma Maneyu Nimma Mane’’ (our house is your house) campaign, inviting Rahul to their homes.

For the last two days, party leaders, workers and others have been tweeting ‘’Mera Ghar Aapka Ghar’’, inviting Rahul to their houses.

In Karnataka, too, leaders invited Rahul home. Former ministers KJ George, Dinesh Gundurao, Zameer Ahmed, MLA Rizwan Arshad and others were seen holding a poster, reading Namma Mane, Nimma Mane, as they stood in front of their homes.

“A person like Rahul Gandhi doesn’t need a government bungalow. He lives in our hearts and is more than welcome to stay at our home,” Rizwan tweeted.

George said, “Our home is your home, Rahul GandhiJi! Most welcome anytime!”

Even netizens and party workers were tweeting, asking Rahul to come to their house. “We are with you, Rahul Gandhi. You have always stood up for the voiceless, now let us be your shelter in this storm. #NammaManeNimmaMane,” said a netizen, Ashish.

Rahul's Kolar event pushed to April 9

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Kolar to launch the nationwide Jai Bharat campaign with the tagline Satyameva Jayate has been deferred to April 9 from April 5 as he is busy exploring legal options with experts regarding his disqualification as an MP, a Congress leader told TNIE.

However, another source said since AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will be holding the Congress Election Committee (CEC) meeting on April 5, Rahul’s visit has been postponed.

Congress leaders including Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, and CLP leader Siddaramaiah among others held a preliminary meeting about the April 9 event on Friday. Since he was disqualified for his remark on 'Modi surname' in Kolar, he wanted to launch the campaign from there.

BENGALURU: After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was served a notice by the Lok Sabha secretariat to vacate his official bungalow as he has been disqualified as an MP, Congress leaders in Karnataka have started ‘’Namma Maneyu Nimma Mane’’ (our house is your house) campaign, inviting Rahul to their homes. For the last two days, party leaders, workers and others have been tweeting ‘’Mera Ghar Aapka Ghar’’, inviting Rahul to their houses. In Karnataka, too, leaders invited Rahul home. Former ministers KJ George, Dinesh Gundurao, Zameer Ahmed, MLA Rizwan Arshad and others were seen holding a poster, reading Namma Mane, Nimma Mane, as they stood in front of their homes.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “A person like Rahul Gandhi doesn’t need a government bungalow. He lives in our hearts and is more than welcome to stay at our home,” Rizwan tweeted. George said, “Our home is your home, Rahul GandhiJi! Most welcome anytime!” Even netizens and party workers were tweeting, asking Rahul to come to their house. “We are with you, Rahul Gandhi. You have always stood up for the voiceless, now let us be your shelter in this storm. #NammaManeNimmaMane,” said a netizen, Ashish. Rahul's Kolar event pushed to April 9 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Kolar to launch the nationwide Jai Bharat campaign with the tagline Satyameva Jayate has been deferred to April 9 from April 5 as he is busy exploring legal options with experts regarding his disqualification as an MP, a Congress leader told TNIE. However, another source said since AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will be holding the Congress Election Committee (CEC) meeting on April 5, Rahul’s visit has been postponed. Congress leaders including Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, and CLP leader Siddaramaiah among others held a preliminary meeting about the April 9 event on Friday. Since he was disqualified for his remark on 'Modi surname' in Kolar, he wanted to launch the campaign from there.