No doubt, we will get clear majority: BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra

BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra, likely BJP candidate from Shikaripura, has already visited all villages in the constituency, and is now on tour again to meet grassroots workers. Vijayendra speaks to Marx Tejaswi en route to villages to meet booth-level workers. Excerpts: Will the row over internal reservation for SCs that led to a massive protest by Banjaras be a roadblock for your victory as Banjaras also hold the key here? Such a question does not arise. The opposition parties tried to create confusion, but our workers are reaching out to Banjara voters. The Bommai government's decision will benefit Banjaras. But the opposition, especially Congress, were shocked by the government's decision and indulged in politics over the issue in Shikaripura. But they will not be successful. Shikaripura is the citadel of BJP and will remain so. BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra greets people in Shikaripura | marx tejaswi How many seats do you think BJP will win? We are confident that we will get a clear majority. There is no question of Congress coming to power, it's only BJP that will. Are you willing to contest from Varuna? My father has already clarified that. Party workers in Varuna wanted me to contest from there. But when party workers of Shikaripura invite me to contest from here, it is my duty to respect their feelings. But the party will take a final call and it will be known in four or five days. Do you think that Lingayats will continue to vote for BJP? Nobody limits Yediyurappa to a community and people of all communities have accepted his leadership. Minorities also express their support to Yediyurappa and my brother BY Raghavendra as they have developed the constituency and also ensured that there are no tensions.