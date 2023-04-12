Karnataka polls: Will voters get inked in the shadow of Covid-19?

Home States Karnataka

Dr Kishore Kumar, District Health Officer, Dakshina Kannada, admits that a small section of people still fears Covid, but opined that it may not negatively affect the voting percentage. 

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU:  The May 10 Assembly election in Karnataka will be the first major poll in the state since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020. Over 5 crore people will exercise their franchise to elect the next government. But with Covid cases rising again, the fear of the virus has come back to haunt the people despite life returning to normal. Many, including experts, believe that Covid may have a negative impact on the polling percentage this time.

Doctors said many people are still unable to come out of the Covid fear and continue to practice Covid Appropriate Behaviour like wearing masks, maintaining social distance, avoiding crowded places etc.

Aaron (name changed), a 60-year-old stock trader, who has hardly visited any crowded place since the beginning of the pandemic and doesn’t shake hands even with his friends, says this time, he has decided to keep away from the polling station and also not allow anyone to enter his house for electioneering. “I have an elderly mother at home. She is sick and all my family members are taking utmost care of her. Hence, I cannot take any risks,” he says.

Though government authorities claim that new and emerging sub-variants will not cause a severe illness among the vaccinated, Aaron says he won’t subscribe to it. He, however, said he may rethink his decision if CAB is strictly enforced at his polling booth.

Dr Annayya Kulal, a general physician in Mangaluru, said that though a large section of people has completely gotten rid of the Covid fear, a small section, especially among the affluent and urban class, still fears the virus.

“It is evident from their behaviour in Bengaluru and other big cities. They wear masks, keep themselves away from crowds, do not dine with others or shake hands with people. They may also avoid voting,” he adds. On the other hand, Kulal feels that after Covid hit, a section of people has become dispassionate and may wonder what would be the use of voting when their life is not certain. “The authorities should address such apathy,” he adds.

Dr Kishore Kumar, District Health Officer, Dakshina Kannada, admits that a small section of people still fears Covid, but opined that it may not negatively affect the voting percentage. 

Dr MK Sudarshan, Chairman, Technical Advisory Committee, says there won’t be any negative impact on poll percentage if Covid norms set by the Election Commission are followed. “Keeping the current situation in mind, there is no need to enforce any new guidelines. Citizens must follow CAB and get tested if they show symptoms,” he adds.   (With inputs from Namrata Sindwani @ Bengaluru)

