BJP names 10 more Karnataka candidates, fields Limbavali's wife

The BJP dropped its seasoned leader Arvind Limbavali from Mahadevapura constituency but, in an apparent bid to placate him, has fielded his wife Manula Aravind Limbavali.

Published: 17th April 2023 06:50 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday released its third list of 10 candidates for the Karnataka assembly polls and fielded its state general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai from Hubli-Dharwad Central, a seat held by veteran Jagadish Shettar who has joined the Congress after being denied ticket by the ruling party.

The BJP has so far named 222 candidates for the May 10 polls to the 224-member assembly.

The last date for filing nominations is April 20.

