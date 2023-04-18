Home States Karnataka

CM Bommai: Lingayat voters will not ditch BJP

On Shettar’s allegation that the BJP leadership had sidelined him, Bommai said that when someone is leaving the party they have to give some reasons.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday expressed confidence that Lingayat voters will back BJP in the May 10 Assembly elections. “Congress might have taken some BJP leaders, but it can’t take away our voters,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.

As long as BS Yediyurappa is with BJP, Lingayat votes will remain with the party, he said, indicating that former CM Jagadish Shettar joining Congress will have no impact on BJP.

Bommai said Shettar has joined a party that expelled former chief ministers Veerendra Patil, D Devaraj Urs and S Bangarappa. Congress has now welcomed Shettar, but once the Assembly elections are over, it will humiliate him. 

On Shettar’s allegation that the BJP leadership had sidelined him, Bommai said that when someone is leaving the party they have to give some reasons.

This is Shettar’s one such reason, which is not acceptable. In the past 25 years, the party has given him prominent posts and positions and has also made him CM. There is no question of the party sidelining Shettar, he added.

