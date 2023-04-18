Worth Rs 1,609 crore, MTB richest, DKS stands second at Rs 1,400 crore

Chetan MG By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister N Nagaraj aka MTB Nagaraj continues to be the richest candidate in the state with assets worth over Rs 1,609 crore. In the last three years, his assets grew by over Rs 400 crore.

In his affidavit filed for the 2019 byelections, he declared assets worth over Rs 1,200 crore. Perhaps, the businessman-turned-politician is among the richest lawmakers in the country.

With assets worth Rs 1,400 crore, KPCC president is also among the richest politicians. The Congress party’s chief ministerial hopeful, who owns educational institutions and runs real estate and granite businesses among others, is facing 19 criminal cases.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who is contesting against Shivakumar in Kanakapura, has declared assets worth over Rs 60 crore.

The affidavits filed by the candidates before the Election Commission have revealed their net worth. There are several candidates whose assets value over Rs 50 crore. Minister Munirathna, who is contesting from the Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency, has assets worth Rs 293 crore, while the worth of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy’s assets exceed Rs 181 crore. His actor son Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s assets are worth over Rs 76 crore.

Nikhil, the grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda, has a Range Rover worth Rs 2.16 crore, Lamborghini Aventador worth Rs 2.90 crore, two vanity vans, gym equipment worth Rs 80.51 lakh and holds rights of two Kannada films.

BJP THIRD LIST OUT, TENGINAKAI TO FACE SHETTAR

The Central Election Committee of the BJP on Monday announced the third list of candidates for the Assembly polls. The most prominent among them is party state general secretary Mahesh Tenginakai, who will contest against former chief minister and new Congress member Jagadish Shettar, who is likely to run from the Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency.

