Congress candidate from Govindarajanagar Priya Krishna worth Rs 1,156 crore

Former minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy, who  owned a helicopter in the past, has no single vehicle registered in his name or his wife’s.

Published: 19th April 2023 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 10:08 AM

Artistes play the chenda melam during a rally by Govindaraj Nagar BJP candidate Umesh Shetty as he arrives to file his papers on Tuesdayay | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Priya Krishna, the 39-year-old Congress candidate from  Govindarajanagar constituency, has assets worth Rs 1,156 crore. The young leader, during the 2018 election had declared  Rs 1,020 crore in wealth. One of the richest candidates to contest this election, Priya Krishna has eight cars, including five luxury vehicles and five excavators. In his affidavit, the businessman has declared that he has movable assets worth Rs 935 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 221.83 crore. He has also declared that he has Rs 881.99 crore in liability.

His father, M Krishnappa, who is contesting from Vijayanagar segment, also has wealth worth over Rs 295 crore. A realtor who earned the monicker ‘Layout’ Krishnappa for developing residential layouts, has declared that he has movable assets worth Rs 62.22 crore and immovable property worth Rs 107.31 crore. His wife, Priyadarshini, has assets exceeding Rs 126 crore. The liability of the couple is Rs 77 crore.

Former minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy, who owned a helicopter in the past, has no single vehicle registered in his name or his wife’s. His affidavit reveals that he has 19 pending cases against him. He has assets worth Rs 37 crore, while his wife Lakshmi Aruna has properties to the tune of over Rs  200 crore. Both Reddy and his wife have zero liability. 

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former home minister KJ George, who is contesting from Sarvajnanagar and has investments in several real estate firms, has assets worth over Rs 215 crore and liabilities of Rs 37 crore. Even George and his wife have no vehicles registered in their names.

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, who runs sugar factories, has declared his assets at Rs 98 crore while he has liabilities to the tune of Rs 72 crore.

