Karnataka: New faces bolster BJP’s prospects, finds Party survey

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP’s decision to bench many sitting MLAs to field new faces caused heartburn among many of its senior leaders, but an internal survey done by the party has shown that it is likely to help shore up its prospects.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel told TNSE that the party’s latest survey after fielding new faces showed that it is getting over 116 seats. The decision has had a positive impact and the party numbers will increase further after PM Modi and other central leaders hold rallies in the state, he said. Modi will address 20 rallies across Karnataka.

The party leaders, including former ministers, state presidents and former ministers, with experience in winning elections even in challenging circumstances have been deputed in all districts and Assembly segments to oversee election work. They have been working in all constituencies for the last week. On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with those leaders and got a ground report from them. “Even that report is favourable to us,” he said.

BJP fielded new faces to overcome anti-incumbency against many of its MLAs. Development works taken up by the double-engine governments and the strong organisational strength will help the party to get a clear majority, he said. On the Congress’ allegations that BJP sidelined Lingayat leaders, he said the party’s misinformation campaign will not have any impact as it was Congress that insulted the Lingayats.

“They insulted Veerendra Patil, they tried to split Veerashaiva-Lingayats and they never respected the community,” he said and added that the BJP government ensured social justice to all the communities. Kateel said though the BJP has been in power in the state for a short duration, three leaders from the community have been made CMs. Even now, the CM is from the Lingayat community and if the next CM has to be from the community, only BJP can make it and not Congress or any other party.

BENGALURU: BJP’s decision to bench many sitting MLAs to field new faces caused heartburn among many of its senior leaders, but an internal survey done by the party has shown that it is likely to help shore up its prospects. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel told TNSE that the party’s latest survey after fielding new faces showed that it is getting over 116 seats. The decision has had a positive impact and the party numbers will increase further after PM Modi and other central leaders hold rallies in the state, he said. Modi will address 20 rallies across Karnataka. The party leaders, including former ministers, state presidents and former ministers, with experience in winning elections even in challenging circumstances have been deputed in all districts and Assembly segments to oversee election work. They have been working in all constituencies for the last week. On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with those leaders and got a ground report from them. “Even that report is favourable to us,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); BJP fielded new faces to overcome anti-incumbency against many of its MLAs. Development works taken up by the double-engine governments and the strong organisational strength will help the party to get a clear majority, he said. On the Congress’ allegations that BJP sidelined Lingayat leaders, he said the party’s misinformation campaign will not have any impact as it was Congress that insulted the Lingayats. “They insulted Veerendra Patil, they tried to split Veerashaiva-Lingayats and they never respected the community,” he said and added that the BJP government ensured social justice to all the communities. Kateel said though the BJP has been in power in the state for a short duration, three leaders from the community have been made CMs. Even now, the CM is from the Lingayat community and if the next CM has to be from the community, only BJP can make it and not Congress or any other party.