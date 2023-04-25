Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls: Congress has done nothing for SC/STs, says Amit Shah

Asserting that the BJP will win all 4 seats in Chamarajanagar, Shah said that the polls are a clear fight between the appeasement politics of Cong and the development politics of the Modi government.

Published: 25th April 2023 05:53 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | PTI)

By Karthik KK
Express News Service

MYSURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday campaigned for sitting MLA and BJP Gundlupet candidate CS Niranjan Kumar. In a strategic move, Shah started his campaign from Gundlupet — the same town from where former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi commenced his Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Shah raised the hands of party candidate Niranjan Kumar and appealed to the voters of Gundlupet to vote for him again and also three others contesting on the BJP ticket in Chamarajanagar district.

Asserting that the BJP will win all four seats in Chamarajanagar, Shah said that the May 10 polls are a clear fight between the appeasement politics of Congress and the development politics of the Modi government.

“Narendra Modi’s commitment to development and good governance in the state has won the hearts of the people. The Congress which claims to introduce various schemes and benefits for SCs/STs in reality has done nothing for them. We ensured that these communities get the reservation they are entitled to,” he said.

Taking a jibe at Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar, Shah said that the Congress state president says of giving 4% reservation for Muslims in the state but he has not made it clear whose reservation will be cut to give it. “Shivakumar must make it clear ... will the reservation meant for Lingayats or Vokkaligas or SCs/STs be cut to give reservation for Muslims?” he said.

