Rainy days ahead for Bengaluru Urban, Rural 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Prasad, in-charge director, IMD, Bengaluru, said that some isolated places in Bengaluru Urban and Rural could experience thundershowers for the next five days.

Due to an upper-air cyclonic circulation about 900m above mean sea level in south Tamil Nadu, a trough and wind discontinuity from Madhya Pradesh passing through Maharashtra and interior Karnataka, there could be thundershowers in Karnataka, he said.

IMD said dry weather will prevail for the next two days, after which there could be light to moderate rainfall in one of two places in coastal Karnataka on April 26, 27, and 28. In interior Karnataka, there could be thundershowers and light to moderate rainfall in one of two places on April 27 and 28, late evening.

Similarly, in south-interior Karnataka. from April 25 to 28, in places, there could be light to moderate rainfall. Meanwhile, Bengaluru on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22 degrees Celsius.

