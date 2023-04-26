Karnataka polls: Are men shy of seeing women in power?

Namrata Sindwani and Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Representation of women in Karnataka’s political spectrum remains low. The number of women candidates this year has reduced to 185 from 219 in the 2018 elections.

As per data from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka, there are 5.05 crore voters in the state, and of them, 2.50 crore are women. Yet, there aren’t enough women candidates in the Legislative Assembly, according to experts. The highest number of women members seen in the Assembly was 18 in 1962.

Sandeep Shastri, national coordinator of Lokniti Network, said, “Men are considered more winnable by political parties, masking their insecurities of seeing women leaders in positions of power. However, there is no data to back the notion that men have higher chances of winning elections.”

Analysts said women themselves refrain from being in the public eye, fearing that their image may get tarnished. Parties are keen only on votes of women, but not having them as leaders. The patriarchal system in all parties showcases a sense of fear in them of losing their position to women in case they come to power, said Prof Shastri.

‘Women’s strength in Assembly poor’

“The Women’s Reservation Bill introduced 26 years ago, proposing reservation of one-third seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, remains pending due to this fear,” he added.

Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy, daughter of KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy, said that the representation of women in Karnataka’s Legislative Assembly is really abysmal when compared to other states. “A regressive mindset is the reason for this. Women from different parts of Bengaluru share their grievances with me as they feel more comfortable with a woman representative,” she added. Muzaffar Assadi, a political analyst and dean at the University of Mysore, said it is a societal flaw. There is a tendency of seeing women only as teachers, housewives and personal assistants but not as elected representatives. This mindset should change.

Analysts pointed out that usually women in politics are seen as proxies to their husbands, fathers or sons. “Political parties give them tickets mostly because of this reason,” they added.

Congress MLA contesting from Khanapur, Anjali Hemant Nimbalkar, wife of Hemanth Nimbalkar, said that it is tough to be in politics and hence, not many women take it up. Popularity, financial status, reach and quality of work make it tough for women.

Prominent women candidates

Sowmya Reddy

Jayanagar - Congress

Dr Anjali Nimbalkar

Khanapura - Congress

Chaithra Kotakar

Karwar - JDS

Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle

Nippani - BJP

Manjula Limbavali

Mahadevapura - BJP

Laxmi Hebbalkar

Belagavi Rural - Congress

