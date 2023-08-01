Home States Karnataka

KSRTC buses to maintain 80 km speed to avoid mishaps

The drivers were asked to use the right lane only while overtaking another vehicle in the front.

Published: 01st August 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By B K Lakshmikantha
Express News Service

MYSURU:  While the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has banned plying of two-wheelers, autos, tractors, non-motorised vehicles, multi-axle hydraulic trailer vehicles and bullock carts on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway from August 1 to prevent accidents, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) authorities have also initiated various measures to avoid accidents. 

As hundreds of people travel from Mysuru to Bengaluru in KSRTC buses everyday, the authorities of the Mysuru division too have initiated action to prevent accidents on the 118-km stretch where the vehicles will be travelling more than 120 km per hour speed, even though the NHAI had recently set the maximum speed to 100 km per hour.

According to the initiatives adopted by the KSRTC, the bus drivers were directed to drive the vehicles on the first or second lane of the expressway leaving the third right lane for speeding vehicles. The drivers were asked to use the right lane only while overtaking another vehicle in the front.

Apart from maintaining lane discipline, the drivers were asked to look at side mirrors and compulsorily use turn indicators during lane change, they were also asked to maintain the speed to maximum 80 km per hour on the expressway.

The drivers were also briefed to remain cautious when they approach near the 25 accident spots which were identified by ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar during his recent inspection of the expressway and at spots where villagers cross the expressway to reach the other side.  KSRTC Mysuru Divisional Controller B Srinivas told TNIE that the Mysuru division runs 150 trips per day for one side from Mysuru to Bengaluru. 

