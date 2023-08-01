Home States Karnataka

Mysuru Dasara from Oct 15, Jamboo Savari on Oct 24

Siddaramaiah was given the power to select the name of the person to inaugurate the Dasara festival.

Published: 01st August 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Jamboo Savari will be held on October 24 on Vijayadashami day | file

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Mysuru Dasara festival will be inaugurated between 10.15 am and 10.30 am on October 15 and Jamboo Savari will be held on October 24, on Vijayadashami day. Speaking to media persons after chairing the high-level committee on the Dasara celebrations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said they have decided to celebrate the festival in a meaningful and grand manner to make it a people’s festival.

Siddaramaiah was given the power to select the name of the person to inaugurate the Dasara festival. The CM said that it is intended to hold an air show during Dasara and this will be discussed with the  Defence Minister. The committee also decided to have cultural events, a film festival, farmer’s Dasara, and Yuva Dasara in a systematic way.

The Jamboo Savari, Lighting, and torchlight parade are important events of the festival.  The CM suggested that while selecting the tableaux, along with showcasing the state’s heritage, and district features, five guarantees should also be depicted to give a message to the people. The exhibition will also be inaugurated on the opening day of the festival.  

There are good artists in the state and it was decided that preference should be given to them, and a platform should be created in Yuva Dasara for college students and local artists to exhibit their talent. 
The CM said steps should be taken to ensure the safety of the tourists visiting Mysuru. Women are expected to come in large numbers due to the Shakti scheme, he said. It was decided to cut down unnecessary expenditure and unnecessary programmes should be avoided, he added.

