Gruha Jyothi kicks in, 1.42 crore consumers to get zero power bill

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The zero bill for energy consumed under the Gruha Jyothi scheme kicked in on August 1. Energy Minister KJ George on Tuesday said that 1.42 crore consumers are eligible for the scheme and will not pay power bills. In many districts, including Bengaluru, officials from various energy supply corporations (Escoms) handed over zero bills to consumers on Tuesday.

George told the media the department had identified 2.16 crore consumers. After detailed scrutiny, 1.42 crore consumers were found to be eligible for the scheme. The minister said the billing cycle for the scheme starts on August 1, but for many, the cycle ranges from the 5th to the 16th of the month. But if they are eligible for zero bills under the scheme, the respective Escoms will reimburse the difference amount, along with bank interest.

George added that though the scheme came into effect on July 1, and the billing cycle reflects from August 1, it will be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Opposition Leader in the Rajya Sabha and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, and IT-BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge in Kalaburagi. “The government wants to unveil the five guarantee schemes in different districts. Since the Shakti scheme was launched in Bengaluru, this one will be done in Kalaburagi,” George said.

On why registration was low compared to the number of consumers, George said: “Many have not registered for the scheme, saying they don’t want it. Some were rejected because they have more than one RR number. Many others are yet to apply,” he said. As per department records, of the 1,41,23,240 consumers who registered for the scheme, 1,23,10,788 consumers registered under Gruha Jyothi scheme directly, while 18,12,452 consumers were those who defaulted under the Kuteera Jyothi, Bhagya Jyothi and Amrutha Jyothi schemes.

George said that consumers who have registered under KJ and BJ will get zero bills if their energy unit consumption is less than 58 units. Also, consumers under AJ schemes will get free power if their unit consumption is less than 83 units. He said consumers falling under these installations will not get the benefit of the Gruha Jyothi scheme.

He said if consumers fail to pay their arrears within three months, their connections will be disconnected. He said that separate guidelines will be issued soon for proper implementation of the scheme. The government will pay the Gruha Jyothi subsidy amount and Fuel Power Purchase Adjustment Charges amounts to all Escoms in advance to implement the scheme.

BENGALURU: The zero bill for energy consumed under the Gruha Jyothi scheme kicked in on August 1. Energy Minister KJ George on Tuesday said that 1.42 crore consumers are eligible for the scheme and will not pay power bills. In many districts, including Bengaluru, officials from various energy supply corporations (Escoms) handed over zero bills to consumers on Tuesday. George told the media the department had identified 2.16 crore consumers. After detailed scrutiny, 1.42 crore consumers were found to be eligible for the scheme. The minister said the billing cycle for the scheme starts on August 1, but for many, the cycle ranges from the 5th to the 16th of the month. But if they are eligible for zero bills under the scheme, the respective Escoms will reimburse the difference amount, along with bank interest. George added that though the scheme came into effect on July 1, and the billing cycle reflects from August 1, it will be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Opposition Leader in the Rajya Sabha and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, and IT-BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge in Kalaburagi. “The government wants to unveil the five guarantee schemes in different districts. Since the Shakti scheme was launched in Bengaluru, this one will be done in Kalaburagi,” George said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On why registration was low compared to the number of consumers, George said: “Many have not registered for the scheme, saying they don’t want it. Some were rejected because they have more than one RR number. Many others are yet to apply,” he said. As per department records, of the 1,41,23,240 consumers who registered for the scheme, 1,23,10,788 consumers registered under Gruha Jyothi scheme directly, while 18,12,452 consumers were those who defaulted under the Kuteera Jyothi, Bhagya Jyothi and Amrutha Jyothi schemes. George said that consumers who have registered under KJ and BJ will get zero bills if their energy unit consumption is less than 58 units. Also, consumers under AJ schemes will get free power if their unit consumption is less than 83 units. He said consumers falling under these installations will not get the benefit of the Gruha Jyothi scheme. He said if consumers fail to pay their arrears within three months, their connections will be disconnected. He said that separate guidelines will be issued soon for proper implementation of the scheme. The government will pay the Gruha Jyothi subsidy amount and Fuel Power Purchase Adjustment Charges amounts to all Escoms in advance to implement the scheme.