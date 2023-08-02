Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to have new energy policy soon

George said as suggested by Dy CM DK Shivakumar, solar power generation at Pavagada near Tumakuru can be increased by 10,000 MW.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To reduce transmission and distribution losses and decentralise power generation and distribution, the Energy Department is working on a new energy policy where renewable energy, preferably solar, will be generated near substations and added to the grid for distribution locally.

Energy Minister KJ George said on Tuesday that officials of the department, including engineers, have been given the task of preparing the policy. The aim of the new policy is to help consumers reduce their financial burden. All sources of green energy - solar, wind and hydrogen - will be tapped.

“We are trying to reduce the cost of power generation and distribution. We have told industries and other big consumers to install solar panels on their premises to generate power and supply surplus energy to the power grid. The policy will be sent to the cabinet for approval at the earliest,” he said.

George said as suggested by Dy CM DK Shivakumar, solar power generation at Pavagada near Tumakuru can be increased by 10,000 MW. Talks with farmers on leasing their land for the project are on. The land around substations for setting up green energy units will also be taken on lease, he added.

On the new policy, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Gaurav Gupta told TNIE that there are around 500 substations where green energy could be generated. The land has to be identified for setting up solar panels.  Engineers of the department will study various models available in the market. Pilot locations will be identified to take up this project. The aim is to reduce the pressure on the grids and localise power generation, he added.

An official said that compared to various sources of renewable energy, the most suitable is solar. A minimum of 20MW of power can be generated. On the waste-to-energy plant at Bidadi, George said it will be ready by September.   
 

