Eight-month-old in Karnataka bites live wire, electrocuted

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

KARWAR: An eight-month-old baby has died after she bit a battery charger, which was left for charging on the bed by her parents.

The deceased, identified as Sanidhya, was the daughter of Santosh Kalgutkar and Sanjana Kalgutkar, who are natives of Siddar village near Karwar.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when Sanidhya’s mother, who was busy preparing for her older daughter’s birthday celebrations went to find a torch, that was plugged in for charging, due to power cut.

The child was reportedly biting the wire when the power supply resumed coincidentally, leading to electrocution. “We heard Sanjana screaming and rushed to the house to find her weeping with the child who had become unconscious due to electricity shock,” said a neighbour.

The baby was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared dead on arrival. “We have conducted post-mortem and are waiting for the report,” Dr Rajkumar Marol, Head of the Department, Department of Pediatrics, Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences said.

The child’s father is an electric contractor and uses heavy battery lights which are used for repair and even powering the house when there is no electricity.

The child, according to relatives, was healthy and did not have any health issues. The Karwar rural police have registered a complaint of unnatural death.

