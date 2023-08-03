Home States Karnataka

VK Saraswat to head quantum tech council in Karnataka

He is also a member of NITI Aayog and co-chair of the Prime Minister’s Science Technology and Innovation Advisory Committee (PMSTIAC).

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Quantum Ecosystems Technology Council of India (QETCI) on Wednesday announced the appointment of scientist and defence expert Dr Vijay Kumar Saraswat as chairman of its governing board. The body acts as a catalyst in the Quantum ecosystem for research, innovation, implementation and impact. Quantum computing has become a hot topic as many industries and governments are heavily investing in the sector.

Saraswat was formerly secretary of DRDO and Chief Scientific Advisor to the Minister of Defence. His areas of specialisation include defence research in both basic and applied sciences as well as national supercomputing systems. 

“Stepping into a quantum revolution, India’s future shines brighter. Quantum technologies wield the power to redefine industries, fortify national security, and ignite a new wave of innovation.

The Government of India is committed to leading this cutting-edge field,” Saraswat said.  Saraswat played a key role in setting up the Photonics Valley Corporation in Telangana and initiated a programme for the development of silicon-photonics technology.

He is also a member of NITI Aayog and co-chair of the Prime Minister’s Science Technology and Innovation Advisory Committee (PMSTIAC). During his tenure at DRDO, he played a pivotal role in the indigenous development of several systems including Prothvi, Dhanush and Agni.  

