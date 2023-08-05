Udupi voyeurism: VHP leaders booked for provocative speech

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The Udupi Town police have booked a suo motu case against VHP state secretary Sharan Pumpwell and VHP Udupi district secretary Dinesh Mendon on charges of delivering provocative speech during a protest in Udupi on Thursday. The protest was held to condemn the Udupi voyeurism incident.

Pumpwell has been accused of calling upon “women who had gathered at the protest to take up arms if they are intimidated”. Mendon too has been accused of delivering provocative speech.

The duo has booked under Sections 505 (1) (B&C), 506 read with 34 of IPC. Police sources said that the organisers, while seeking permission, had told the police that they would not make any speech that would hurt the sentiments of people.

Meanwhile, Udupi district BJP mahila morcha president Veena Shetty has been booked by Udupi Town police on July 28 under Sections 153 (A), 505 (2) of IPC for alleged provocative speech she made at a BJP protest in front of SP’s office. She had allegedly said that no educational institution should admit Muslim girls. Meanwhile, the student who was allegedly videographed inside the washroom appeared before a Udupi court on Thursday and gave her statement under Section 164 of CrPC.

UDUPI: The Udupi Town police have booked a suo motu case against VHP state secretary Sharan Pumpwell and VHP Udupi district secretary Dinesh Mendon on charges of delivering provocative speech during a protest in Udupi on Thursday. The protest was held to condemn the Udupi voyeurism incident. Pumpwell has been accused of calling upon “women who had gathered at the protest to take up arms if they are intimidated”. Mendon too has been accused of delivering provocative speech. The duo has booked under Sections 505 (1) (B&C), 506 read with 34 of IPC. Police sources said that the organisers, while seeking permission, had told the police that they would not make any speech that would hurt the sentiments of people.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, Udupi district BJP mahila morcha president Veena Shetty has been booked by Udupi Town police on July 28 under Sections 153 (A), 505 (2) of IPC for alleged provocative speech she made at a BJP protest in front of SP’s office. She had allegedly said that no educational institution should admit Muslim girls. Meanwhile, the student who was allegedly videographed inside the washroom appeared before a Udupi court on Thursday and gave her statement under Section 164 of CrPC.