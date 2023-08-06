Home States Karnataka

After steps, accidents dip on Bengaluru-Mysuru NH

By the use of technology, strict vigilance and action against violators of traffic rules, the number of deaths because of accidents has now come down.

A view of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

A view of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: The number of deaths due to accidents on the 118-km Mysuru-Bengaluru highway has come down drastically. This could be attributed to proactive efforts of police and fear of accidents among motorists. According to Additional Director-General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar, 29 deaths were reported on the highway in May and 28 in June. However, because of the efforts by police, use of technology, strict vigilance and action against violators of traffic rules, the number of deaths because of accidents has now come down. Called a game changer for commuters between Mysuru and Bengaluru, the access-controlled highway soon became a death trap, killing more than 90 people after its inauguration in March.

Initially, the road design, lack of signage and skidding due to waterlogging were blamed for accidents on the highway. However, a detailed analysis by experts and police revealed that the reasons for accidents are motorists crossing the 100km/hr speed limit and flouting lane discipline.

“Car drivers used to drive at a speed of 120-160 km/hr surpassing the speed limit. Many failed in negotiating the curves and rammed the road median or other vehicles. With more policemen deployed on the stretch, who now impose fines on violators, the number of accidents has come down,” said an officer attached to Mandya traffic police station.

After Alok Kumar took charge as ADGP (Traffic), he held meetings with the authorities concerned and took many initiatives to make the highway safe for motorists. Installation of smart cameras in July was one of the major decisions that helped in bringing down the number of accidents on the highway. Use of social media, where violators caught on camera by the public are posted by tagging the ADGP, also helped in strict implementation of traffic rules. In July alone, 1,000 cases were booked against violators.

