‘Why HDK firing shots in the air,’ asks Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao 

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday flayed JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy over his allegations of corruption against the government.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday flayed JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy over his allegations of corruption against the government. “Kumaraswamy’s sleep and peace has been destroyed ever since the Congress government came to power. It is obvious that he is in despair and he has made it his full-time occupation to level unsubstantiated and false allegations against our government. All right, let us say he has an allegation to make, but he should prove it. Why just fire shots in the air?’’ Gundu Rao said.  

Gundu Rao tweeted, “HDK brandishes a pen drive on one occasion and on another shows a CD to help make his allegations against our government. If he really has any documentary evidence, let him release it. None of us have restrained Kumaraswamy’s hands. Who would be afraid if HDK repeatedly behaved like the protagonist of the wolf-wolf story?’’ 

He continued, “It is no secret that HDK had dreamt of becoming a ‘kingmaker’ before the elections. But the people mandate has shattered his  dream of becoming ‘kingmaker.’ HDK, whose dream was shattered, has become like a jilted lover. Therefore, he is making false allegations against our government.’’ 

