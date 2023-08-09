Karnataka plans comprehensive development of industrial estates

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Large and Medium Industries and Basic Infrastructure Minister MB Patil on Tuesday said that the State Government is planning to undertake an “exhaustive and comprehensive development of industrial estates” in Karnataka. Once it is developed, it will be handed over to the industrial unions for further maintenance.

Speaking at a meeting of the elected representatives of Raichur district at Udyoga Mitra Centre here, Patil said he was aware of the inadequate infrastructural facilities in industrial estates and steps are being taken to address these issues. “He said they will develop industrial estates.

The tax collected in industrial estates will be shared between the union (70%) and the respective town municipalities (30%),” he added. Patil also directed the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board officials to ensure a dedicated water pipeline for industries.

He also directed the Commissioner of Textiles to prepare a proposal to be submitted to the Centre for setting up a textile park in the Raichur district. “I am aware that there are more than 120 ginning mills in the district. Raichur rightly deserves a textile park,” Patil added. Patil also assured the elected representatives that he will write to the Railway Minister to see that the Vande Bharat Express is stopped for a few minutes in Raichur.

