New cyber security policy gets Karnataka Cabinet nod

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the Karnataka Cyber Security Policy 2023-24 aimed at curbing cyber crimes and promoting data privacy.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrives at Vidhana

Soudha for the Cabinet meeting in Bengaluru on

Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal

It also gave administrative approval to set up the Centre of Excellence for Aerospace and Defence at a cost of Rs 391 crore at the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) campus in Bengaluru for research.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said as the number of cyber cases are increasing, the policy will bring awareness among people on data protection. The State Government, along with urban local bodies, including panchayats, will hold awareness programmes from time to time. “They will bring awareness using technology and social media.

The policy will also include awareness and training in new software initiatives of the government, online banking, technology literacy and cyber security,” the minister elaborated. Patil further said presently surveys of cyber security as well as data privacy will be conducted. He also said that the policy at present will stress on cyber security. “In the coming days, it will widen the ambit to deal with fake news,” he said.

On the proposed Centre of Excellence, Patil said it will be developed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) with Dassault Systemes contributing Rs 250 crore, while other stakeholders include the State Government (Department of IT, BT and Science and Technology) and VTU. It was approved in 2017, the project started in 2020 and total operations are being started now, Patil said.

OTHER DECISIONS

Cabinet approval to procure sunflower oil instead of palm oil for the preparation of nutritious food at anganwadis

Cabinet sub-committee to look into levying property taxes on illegal constructions or buildings or properties that comes under various urban local bodies, including mahanagara palike limits

Cabinet approved escalation in the cost of construction of Super Specialty Hospital coming up in the premises of Belagavi Medical College to Rs 187 crore. Earlier, the cost of the project was 140 crore

Administrative nod for Rs 30.74 crore to insert vehicle tracking and panic button in KSRTC buses along with centralised control room.

COMPULSORY RETIREMENT FOR ‘CORRUPT’ DOCTORS, OFFICIAL

The Cabinet on Thursday decided to give compulsory retirement to government officials, including doctors, found guilty of corruption by the Lokayukta. Two doctors and an official, who were convicted in a corruption case by Lokayukta, have been given compulsory retirement from the service. Speaking to reporters, Law Minister HK Patil said that the Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Tax Department MH Nagesh, has been found guilty and has been given a five-year jail term for corruption charges. Similarly, Dr Usha Kadaramandalagi, Gynaecologist at Ramanagara Government Hospital and Dr ST Nagamani were trapped by the Lokayukta. All the three officials have now been given compulsory retirement,” Patil said.

