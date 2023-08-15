JDS senior leader attacks national parties for blame game

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday attacked the two national parties for indulging in mudslinging instead of focusing on development. After returning from his one-week tour of Cambodia, the former CM said he visited the Southeast Asian country at the invitation of his friends there to learn how the country, which was in distress earlier, is making progress now.

“I was told by a minister there that Cambodia’s GDP is 7.7% and there are stringent laws related to the utilisation of public funds. Sadly, we (India) don’t have a scarcity of funds, but political parties are looting public money,” he said.

Referring to the ‘50% commission’ allegation levelled by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi against the Madhya Pradesh BJP government, he said national parties are more interested in making allegations against each other than focusing on the development of the country and solving the problems being faced by people.

He also attacked Agriculture Minister N Chaluvaraya Swamy for dragging his name into a case where officials of the agriculture department had purportedly written to the governor against the minister. “I have not spoken at all about the letter. But why is he (Chaluvaraya Swamy) dragging my name into it? It shows how much he fears me,” Kumaraswamy said, questioning why the minister met the governor if the letter was fake. He flayed Chaluvaraya Swamy for his statement that Kumaraswamy should continue staying in foreign countries. “Is he suggesting that it will be easy for them to loot if I am not here,” he asked.

