Nagamohan Das panel to probe ‘40 per cent cut’ for project works during BJP rule in Karnataka

The committee has been asked to give a comprehensive report with details of irregularities and those responsible for them, according to a Government Order (GO).

Published: 19th August 2023 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Retired Karnataka HC judge Justice HN Nagamohan Das

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The state government has constituted a committee headed by Justice HN Nagamohan Das, a retired High Court judge, to conduct an inquiry into the contractors’ allegation of demand for 40 per cent commission to clear the bills for project works undertaken by them during the BJP rule.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Congress has fulfilled its promise made in its manifesto for the May 10 Assembly elections to constitute a committee to probe the allegation against the previous BJP government, headed by then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The committee has been asked to give a report within 30 days after probing the allegation made by Karnataka State Contractors’ Association president D Kempanna. It has also been asked to inspect project sites to check the quality of work and examine all documents pertaining to the execution of projects. 

The committee has been asked to give a comprehensive report with details of irregularities and those responsible for them, according to a Government Order (GO). The committee has also been asked to give its suggestions and recommendations. It will probe whether administrative approvals were issued as per rules, examine the quality of work and any unusual increase in the cost of projects, and reasons for deviating from original estimates.

The government order stated that the committee will examine if bills of contractors were cleared for projects that have not been implemented and if excess payment was made. The committee will examine if the tender process was tweaked to help some contractors and other irregularities. Officials from various departments have been directed to provide all assistance to the committee. 

They have also been directed to be present at their offices during the visits by the committee members. The committee can also take the assistance of an independent agency for testing the quality of project work.

Kempanna, who had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a probe into the demand for 40per cent commission, had stated that the contractors were ready to provide documents to prove their allegations.

