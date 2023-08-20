Home States Karnataka

Ex-ministers Umashree, Seetharam and former ED officer Das enter Karnataka Legislative Council

Some ministers had also written to the party high command stating that their opinion should also be taken in the nomination to the Council.

Published: 20th August 2023 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2023 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

The Karnataka Legislative Council in session at Vidhana Soudha. (Photo| EPS/ Nagaraja Gadekal)

The Karnataka Legislative Council in session at Vidhana Soudha. (File Photo| EPS/ Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former ministers and senior Congress leaders MR Seetharam and Umashree, and former Enforcement Directorate officer HP Sudham Das were on Saturday nominated as members of the Karnataka Legislative Council.

After the Congress Central leaders cleared the names for nomination to the three vacant posts in the Upper House of the state legislature, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier sent the recommendation to the Raj Bhavan. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday issued the order nominating Seetharam, Umashree, and Das as MLCs.  

Seetharam had worked as a minister for Planning, Statistics, and Science and Technology, and Umashree, actress-turned-politician, was the Women and Child Development minister in the Siddaramaiah government from 2013 to 2018.

Siddaramaiah congratulated the leaders nominated as members of the Council. “I hope that you will work to uphold the aspirations of the constitution and democracy,” the CM stated on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Some senior leaders in the Congress had opposed the party high command decision to nominate Das as MLC as he had joined the party just ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections. Some ministers had also written to the party high command stating that their opinion should also be taken in the nomination to the Council.

That apart, some organisations had also written to the Raj Bhavan to scrutinise the names recommended
by the government as the nomination to the Upper House should be from the fields of social service, culture, and related fields.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MR Seetharam Umashree HP Sudham Das Karnataka Legislative Council

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp