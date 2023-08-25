3 Sri Lankans involved in murders in Central Crime Branch net

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three Sri Lankan nationals involved in several cases including murders, who were staying illegally in Yelahanka, have been arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB). The arrested have been identified as Kasan Kumara Sanka of Gampha, EWA Amila Nuwan alias Gotha Asanka and Ranga Prasad alias Chutta, both residents of Colombo. All three are aged 36. The police have also arrested Jai Paramesh alias Jack alias Sudha alias Dorai (42), a resident of Viveknagar, for sheltering them.

The police said they received credible information that three Lankan nationals were staying illegally in the city and were given shelter in an apartment in Yelahanka. The CCB police raided the flat on Wednesday and took three Lankan nationals into custody. It was found that one, Jalal, who is currently absconding, had asked Jai Paramesh to arrange them a house and the latter had done it.

“It was found that they had entered India without valid documents through the sea route. They arrived in Chennai about 15 days ago and they reached Bengaluru by road. Further, it was found that they had criminal antecedents. Sanka has four murder cases against him in Sri Lanka while Asanka has five murder cases and Prasad has two assault cases against him. We are gathering more details about these cases.

The accused have been taken into police custody till September 1,” the police said. The police are also on the lookout for Jalal and his network. It is said that Jalal is also involved in several cases and is into trafficking Sri Lankans to India.

