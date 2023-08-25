Congress now ‘poaches’ BBMP corporators 

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sending a strong message to its one-time loyal MLAs from Bengaluru, who defected to the BJP in 2019, the Congress is inducting BJP leaders on a large scale. Former BBMP corporators close to MLA Byrathi Basavaraj are on the target list, with corporators Bande Raju and Padmavathi Srinivas joining the Congress shortly.

Confirming this, DK Mohan, defeated candidate from KR Puram assembly seat said, “Bande Raju from Vijinapura ward, Padmavathi Srinivas from Ramamurthy ward and Veeranna from KR Puram met KPCC president DK Shivakumar recently, and in a few days, a public function will be held to welcome leaders into the party.”

Bande Raju also confirmed the move to TNIE. “I was a loyal BJP worker, but after Byrathi Basavaraj joined BJP, I am being ignored. I held meetings with my supporters and they want me to join Congress. I met DK Shivakumar and other leaders from KR Puram and expressed my interest to serve the Congress,” said Raju.

Sources say BN Jayaprakash, ex-corporator of Basavanpura ward and a confidant of Byrathi Basavaraj, was also approached and talks are in progress. This apart, many leaders associated with former MLA Nandiesh Reddy from KR Puram will also move to the Congress.

“KR Puram, Yeshwanthpur and RR Nagar have many BBMP wards, and roping in winnable leaders will boost chances of the Congress forming the BBMP council. Also, many corporators who joined BJP are not able to garner votes this time,” said a source. According to sources, Transport Minister R Ramalinga Reddy is said to be behind the exodus plan, to prepare the ground for BBMP and Lok Sabha elections.

