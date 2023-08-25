Home States Karnataka

Urban Local Bodies told to hold loan melas for street vendors in Karnataka

They have set a target of 50 lakh beneficiaries by December 2023, and have already achieved 43 lakh beneficiaries.

Published: 25th August 2023 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2023 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Street vendors doing business

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad directed Urban Local Bodies (ULB) to organise SVANidhi Mela for street vendors to avail loans starting from Rs 10,000. Karnataka has achieved 68 per cent in getting PM SVANidhi scheme (loan for street vendors), covering 3.2 lakh of 4.3 lakh beneficiaries.

MoS Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao
Karad addresses reporters in Bengaluru on
Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal

A sum of Rs 423 crore has been disbursed so far. In order to help more vendors avail of this scheme, banks have been directed to open kiosks every Wednesday to resolve scheme-related issues. The certificate issued for this will make them official street vendors, and can protect them from police and corporation authorities. 

According to Karad, there are allegations that vendors will have to run from pillar to post to avail of the bank loans. “We have instructed both public and private sector banks to approve their loans. Beneficiaries should have registered their names in ULBs, have bank accounts and Aadhaar cards,” he said.

They have set a target of 50 lakh beneficiaries by December 2023, and have already achieved 43 lakh beneficiaries.

Karad said that if street vendors start using digital transactions through QR code, they will get Rs 100 per month. “In big cities, allegations are that police and corporation staff harass street vendors. The certificate issued under the SVANidhi scheme will make them official street vendors and they can show it to the authorities who come for inspection,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad Urban Local Bodies SVANidhi Mela street vendors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp