Man kills daughter for spending time on phone in Karnataka's Kolar

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Enraged over her not listening to him and being glued to the cellphone for long hours, a man killed his daughter in Thotli village under Kolar Rural police limits on August 24. He later buried her body in his farmland with the help of his brother. The incident came to light on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police M Narayan said the deceased has been identified as Ramya (19). She had discontinued her studies and was working at a private factory in the industrial hub of Kolar.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Ramya never used to listen to her father Venkatesh Gowda, an auto driver, and was always busy on her cellphone. Gowda had reportedly warned her several times and the two used to get into arguments over it.

She had not gone to work for one week and on the night of August 24 (Thursday), the duo quarrelled again. In a fit of rage, Gowda hit her and she died. Gowda, with the help of his brother Mohan and another accused Chowde Gowda buried Ramya’s body at his farmland on Friday morning. The police arrested Venkatesh on Sunday morning. The body was exhumed and an autopsy was conducted. The SP said Mohan and Chowde Gowda too were arrested and the cellphone used by Ramya was seized.

