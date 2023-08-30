Bengaluru-based space startup unveils first drone-based SAR system

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru-based space-tech startup and the first Indian Earth observation satellite company, GalaxEye Space, inaugurated a high-resolution aerial drone based Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) system that can perform exceptionally detailed and high resolution all-weather imaging, even amid rainy or cloudy conditions.

“The in-house developed data fusion technology will deliver unprecedented insights and data from space, empowering satellite constellations to conduct all-weather imaging without succumbing to atmospheric hindrances that plague current single-sensor satellites,” said co-founder & CEO, GalaxEye Space, Suyash Singh. He added that technology opens doors for generating highly detailed images through a compact satellite constellation.

“Upon achieving full operational capacity, this constellation will achieve global coverage within a 12-hour time frame. The capability of constant all-weather, all-time imaging, combined with precise object geometry analysis, holds immense value across diverse sectors such as insurance, precision agriculture, accurate property tax assessment, and the monitoring of utilities like transmission lines, to name a few,” said Singh.

“India is budding with young space startups. Among them, GalaxEye has been able to prove its capabilities in a short period, that too with difficult technologies like SAR,” stated Dr Sudheer Kumar, director, Capacity Building Office, ISRO. “We are keen to see young space talent shaping the future of the Indian space economy,” he added.

“Space technology is currently a very active area having several young entrepreneurs. GalaxEye Space, spun out of IIT Madras, has grown by leaps and bounds since they were incorporated. We are proud of their achievements and look forward to more such ‘Make In India’ initiatives. We shall continue to nurture and support budding entrepreneurs in several ways,” said Dr V Kamakoti, director, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

Started in 2021, GalaxEye is the brainchild of entrepreneurs Singh, Denil Chawda, Kishan Thakkar, Pranit Mehta and Rakshit Bhatt. The startup, spun out of IIT Madras, has inked strategic partnerships and commercial contracts with leading organizations, including US-based space software provider Antaris Inc, XDLINX Labs, Ananth Technologies, and Dassault Systemes. The company is committed to further expanding its partnerships and customer base in the upcoming months, and has submitted a proposal to IN-SPACe seeking support from ISRO to take its endeavours forward.

