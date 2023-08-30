Bengaluru: Schoolgirl jumps to death from 12th floor in Bellandur

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 14-year-old student ended her life by jumping from the 12th floor of an apartment at Bellandur in the city on Tuesday morning. The reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased has been identified as Jessica Dominic, who was a grade 10 student of a private school. Her father works as a software engineer with a multinational company while her mother is a schoolteacher.

Police said the girl’s family lives on the 11th floor of the New Classic apartment. Around 10:30am, Jessica went to the 12th floor of the apartment and reportedly jumped down. Her parents were away at work when she took the extreme step.

“It is a case of suicide. The reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Her parents are in a state of shock and we are yet to question them,” DCP (Whitefield) S Girish said.

Depression a reason?

Police said Jessica, who had gone to school as usual, returned home early. “She used to return home early without attending classes for the last three months. The school authorities stated that they tried to bring the matter to the notice of her parents. But their phones were not reachable. Also, it is stated that her school fee was not paid. We will get a clear picture only after questioning the girl’s parents,” an officer said. Depression appears to be the reason, he added.

CALL HELPLINE

If you are having suicidal thoughts or are in emotional distress, you can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday, and 104 Arogya Sahayavani available 24x7.

