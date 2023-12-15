Wind Chill Effect: Nights cooler for North Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parts of Karnataka, mostly in South interior Karnataka experienced an especially cold and chilly Thursday morning, and despite the sun, people could feel the winds adding to the already cold weather.

The IMD officials said that winter sets in, in Karnataka from Thursday, and they pointed out that while this year, the winter season will not be a biting cold, there will be a large drop in minimum temperatures in North Karnataka and most districts are already experiencing it.

IMD-Bengaluru, scientist, A Prasad, said, the reason for the chill in Bengaluru and surrounding areas was because of the Wind Chill Effect, which will continue for a few more days.

While the maximum and minimum temperatures in Bengaluru on Thursday were 26.5 and 17.7 degree Celsius, respectively, the wind speed was 25 kmph, against the normal speed lesser than 20kmph.

Parts of North Karnataka recorded the lowest minimum temperature.

Vijayapura recorded the 12.6 degree Celsius on Thursday, and 12 degrees on Wednesday. Temperatures will drop below normal in Bidar, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Bagalkot, he warned.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Parts of Karnataka, mostly in South interior Karnataka experienced an especially cold and chilly Thursday morning, and despite the sun, people could feel the winds adding to the already cold weather. The IMD officials said that winter sets in, in Karnataka from Thursday, and they pointed out that while this year, the winter season will not be a biting cold, there will be a large drop in minimum temperatures in North Karnataka and most districts are already experiencing it. IMD-Bengaluru, scientist, A Prasad, said, the reason for the chill in Bengaluru and surrounding areas was because of the Wind Chill Effect, which will continue for a few more days.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While the maximum and minimum temperatures in Bengaluru on Thursday were 26.5 and 17.7 degree Celsius, respectively, the wind speed was 25 kmph, against the normal speed lesser than 20kmph. Parts of North Karnataka recorded the lowest minimum temperature. Vijayapura recorded the 12.6 degree Celsius on Thursday, and 12 degrees on Wednesday. Temperatures will drop below normal in Bidar, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Bagalkot, he warned. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp