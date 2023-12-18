Kannada actor Rishab Shetty to adopt his alma mater in Udupi district

Prakash Samaga By

Express News Service

UDUPI: Kantara fame Rishab Shetty has decided to adopt Government Higher Primary School, Keradi, in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district as he did his primary education in this school three decades ago.

At the SDMC meeting held on Sunday, Rishab Shetty announced the decision to adopt the school for its overall development by levelling the playground, building a compound wall, repainting the school building to assist the children by buying a school van and deputing additional teachers.

Rishab Shetty recalled that there were 400 children in this school three decades ago when he was studying, while there are 77 now.

Sources said that Rishab has estimated the cost of redevelopment to be at Rs 1 crore, but he is ready to spend even more if the situation demands.

Actor Rishab through his movie — ‘Sa.Hi.Pra.Shaale, Kasaragodu’ — in 2018, had aptly presented how a government Kannada medium school faced the threat of extinction while the lives of children there were brought to a halt by greedy government officials.

Officials from the Education Department, Udupi, told TNIE that the MoU in this regard will be signed by the actor and the government department soon.

“Rishab wants to revive the academic ambience by getting additional teachers, introducing spoken English class and more,” the official added.

