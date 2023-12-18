Home States Karnataka

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty to adopt his alma mater in Udupi district

Sources said that Rishab has estimated the cost of redevelopment to be at Rs 1 crore, but he is ready to spend even more if the situation demands. 

Published: 18th December 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Rishab Shetty during the SDMC meeting of Government Higher Primary School, Keradi in Udupi district on Sunday | express

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: Kantara fame Rishab Shetty has decided to adopt Government Higher Primary School, Keradi, in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district as he did his primary education in this school three decades ago. 

At the SDMC meeting held on Sunday, Rishab Shetty announced the decision to adopt the school for its overall development by levelling the playground, building a compound wall, repainting the school building to assist the children by buying a school van and deputing additional teachers.

Rishab Shetty recalled that there were 400 children in this school three decades ago when he was studying, while there are 77 now. 

Sources said that Rishab has estimated the cost of redevelopment to be at Rs 1 crore, but he is ready to spend even more if the situation demands. 

Actor Rishab through his movie — ‘Sa.Hi.Pra.Shaale, Kasaragodu’ — in 2018, had aptly presented how a government Kannada medium school faced the threat of extinction while the lives of children there were brought to a halt by greedy government officials.

Officials from the Education Department, Udupi, told TNIE that the MoU in this regard will be signed by the actor and the government department soon.

“Rishab wants to revive the academic ambience by getting additional teachers, introducing spoken English class and more,” the official added. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rishab Shetty Kantara Government school

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp