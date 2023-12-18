Karnataka government to provide security to Belagavi couple: HM G Parameshwar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister G Parameshwar said the government will provide police protection to the young couple who had fled Belagavi recently.

“The boy and girl had fled the taluk and approached the Belagavi police commissioner seeking security,” he told reporters here on Sunday.

Following the elopement of the couple, the boy’s mother was assaulted and paraded naked by a group of people. The home minister has promised to provide security and is holding discussions on the situation.

“Such incidents should not have happened. It is unfortunate. Opposition parties should not blame the government. The state government has taken this incident seriously. It (stripping and assault) happened late at night and some villagers alerted the police helpline. The police reached the village immediately and rescued the victim. The victim herself admitted that if police had not come on time, things would have been worse,” he said.

Soon after learning about the incident, Parameshwara visited the hospital and spoke to the victim. The state government has also announced a parcel of land and Rs 5 lakh compensation for the victim and will bear her medical treatment costs.

“In spite of doing all these, it is not correct to blame the government. The National Women Commission and ST Commission can help the victim, we are ready to take their suggestions. We should not be blamed without any reason,” he added.

