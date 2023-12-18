SWD work on Kaggadaspura road causes traffic snarls, people suffer

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Work on rebuilding the Storm Water Drain (SWD) at Kaggadaspura Main Road in CV Raman Nagar, which began a fortnight ago, is causing multiple problems to localities.

Alternate roads have not been provided for vehicle users for whom this road was the lifeline. A narrow walkway is provided for pedestrians to walk across the construction spot which is risky for all, including many schoolchildren who use it daily.

This road connects CV Raman Nagar with Old Madras Road, Old Airport Road and Baiyappanahalli Metro Station among other areas. Residents have to take a detour now travelling an extra 4 kms, they said. Sharing commuting woes with TNIE, Shachi Pathak, a resident of 4th Cross, said, “After a burst at the SWD here on November 30, BBMP began work on December 1.

We understand infrastructure work needs to take place. However, without any alternate roads provided, all of us are suffering now. Most school kids of the DRDO Kendriya Vidyalaya use the narrow walkway near it and one school girl fell down too. It is really risky for anyone to walk like this road but they are forced to do it to avoid losing much time.” Vehicle users residing along this road and its numerous cross roads need to take a detour of over 4 kms via Malleshpalya or Vignesh Nagar to reach other areas.

Samik Ghosh, an IT professional and resident at Abhaiah Reddy Layout, whose daughter goes to her school in Halasuru said, “Kaggadaspura Main Road used to be the lifeline for all of us. My daughter’s journey to school and return has gone up by at least 15 minutes daily now. I work from home usually but on one occasion when I went to my office at Bagmane Tech Park got me stuck at GM Palya Main Road. The whole road was jammed and it took me half an hour to reach instead of the regular 5 to 7 minutes.” BBMP definitely should speed up the pace of work here by deploying staff during the nights. “They only work during office hours and sometimes they are not seen working even during that period. The pace of work is extremely slow.”

