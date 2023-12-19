Karnataka: App to help expedite Bagair Hukum land allocation to landless farmers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Revenue Department has launched an application, which can be used online and through mobile, to speed up the process of allocation of Bagair Hukum lands to landless farmers.

After launching the application on Monday, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said thousands of applications have been received for the regularisation of the lands, but agricultural lands cannot be allotted to those using them for non-agricultural purposes. The minister also expressed concern over thousands of acres of government land being encroached on by unauthorised cultivators.

The officers cannot visit all the places to verify if the land is used for agricultural purposes, he said, adding that the new application will help identify if the land is being used for agricultural or non-agricultural purposes by using satellite imagery, along with the data collected from local officials.

Village accountants will visit the lands, use the application for geo-fencing, and send the details to the Revenue Supervisor and the Survey Departments. The tahsildars use that detail and satellite images to verify if the land is being used for agricultural purposes.

After that, the officer will present the satellite image and all the details before the Bagair Hukum committee to make an appropriate decision. Once it is approved, a new survey number will be given, along with a digital e-cultivation certificate, said a statement issued by the minister’s office.

