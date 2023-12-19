Home States Karnataka

Once glorious, Hoysala temple in shambles now

The old temple was demolished in the guise of renovation following the assurance of elected representatives. Unfortunately, the temple has been completely neglected since then. 

Published: 19th December 2023 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

The 17-foot-tall idol was carved out of a  single stone at the Varadarajaswamy temple in Hassan. (Photo | Express)

The 17-foot-tall idol was carved out of a  single stone at the Varadarajaswamy temple in Hassan. (Photo | Express)

By B R Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN:  The 900-year-old ancient Hoysala dynasty Varadarajaswamy temple in Kondajji village near Hassan has been abandoned due to the alleged negligence by the state archaeological department which had declared the temple as a protected monument. 

The Muzrai Department and local authorities have also failed to renovate the temple which has been in a pathetic condition for decades. The temple, known for its 17-ft  tallest and single-stone idol carved by a  rare black stone, attracts devotees and tourists from across the state. The old temple was demolished in the guise of renovation following the assurance of elected representatives. Unfortunately, the temple has been completely neglected since then. 

The department allegedly failed to provide basic amenities for tourists, despite spending Rs 25 lakh for the renovation so far. Tourists are now cursing the elected representatives for their failure to complete the temple on time as promised earlier. Villagers also have urged the authorities concerned to conserve and protect the temple for future generations. 

According to mythology, the Varadarajaswamy idol had to be installed at the Channakeshava temple in Belur during its construction. The Hoysala Kings and sculptors had refused to install the Varadarajaswamy idol at the Belur temple due to its height. Finally, the then-Hoysala king decided to install the idol at Kondajji village. 

Expressing unhappiness over authorities neglecting the temple, Ranganath, a historian and retired government official, said that the authorities have failed to protect the very rare tallest idol sculptured with the rare stone. 
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hoysala dynasty Varadarajaswamy temple negligence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp