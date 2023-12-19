Once glorious, Hoysala temple in shambles now

B R Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HASSAN: The 900-year-old ancient Hoysala dynasty Varadarajaswamy temple in Kondajji village near Hassan has been abandoned due to the alleged negligence by the state archaeological department which had declared the temple as a protected monument.

The Muzrai Department and local authorities have also failed to renovate the temple which has been in a pathetic condition for decades. The temple, known for its 17-ft tallest and single-stone idol carved by a rare black stone, attracts devotees and tourists from across the state. The old temple was demolished in the guise of renovation following the assurance of elected representatives. Unfortunately, the temple has been completely neglected since then.

The department allegedly failed to provide basic amenities for tourists, despite spending Rs 25 lakh for the renovation so far. Tourists are now cursing the elected representatives for their failure to complete the temple on time as promised earlier. Villagers also have urged the authorities concerned to conserve and protect the temple for future generations.

According to mythology, the Varadarajaswamy idol had to be installed at the Channakeshava temple in Belur during its construction. The Hoysala Kings and sculptors had refused to install the Varadarajaswamy idol at the Belur temple due to its height. Finally, the then-Hoysala king decided to install the idol at Kondajji village.

Expressing unhappiness over authorities neglecting the temple, Ranganath, a historian and retired government official, said that the authorities have failed to protect the very rare tallest idol sculptured with the rare stone.



