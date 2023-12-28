Man marries Dalit girl; groom’s kin faces boycott in Karnataka's Shivamogga

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A family belonging to the Jogi community has been socially boycotted by some leaders of the same community as a man from the caste married a Dalit girl at Horabailu village of Kumsi hobli in Shivamogga taluk. Miffed over the marriage, the community leaders asked their community people to not talk to the man’s family and warned of slapping a fine of Rs 1,000 if they disobey the decision. They have also offered to tip Rs 500 to those who inform them about people who disobey.

The wife of the man has filed a complaint. Meanwhile, a team of officials visited the village and the Kumsi police registered a case in this regard.

Horabailu village has around 80 houses, of which around 60 houses belong to the Jogi community. Preeti and Dinesh were in love with each other and got married on September 10, and registered their marriage on September 27. Around 36 houses of the Jogi community are located in one circle and some of them are the groom’s relatives.

They have now boycotted the family for accepting the girl from the Adi Karnataka community. By conducting a meeting, the villagers decided to boycott the family and cut all ties. They decided to penalise Rs 1,000 for those who talked with the man’s family and reward Rs 500 for those who caught anyone talking to the boycotted family.

The groom’s family was forced to seek help from the police. The decision to keep his family away from attending an annual puja of their deity to be held in the village has disturbed the complainant.

DSS District Convenor, Haleshappa, said, “A few of them from the Jogi Community have availed fake SC certificates and are getting government benefits and facilities. They want Jogi community to have SC tag and avail of government benefits but are not ready to accept a girl from the SC community. This is not acceptable,” he added.

The members of the DSS demanded the district administration, district in-charge minister and government to provide social justice to the family.

If the district administration neglects the issue, the DSS will stage severe agitation in the coming days, they cautioned. Shivamogga Tahsildar Nagaraj, speaking to TNIE, said that he has already given instructions to the Kumsi police inspector to register a case immediately.

