Bengaluru: Last Metro at 2.15am on New Year’s Eve

BENGALURU: The public can reach home safely and comfortably after New Year celebrations, with the last Metro train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station departing in all four directions at 2.15 am on January 1, 2024. The last train from the termini of Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Kadugodi (Whitefield) and Challaghatta will depart at 1.30 am on New Year’s Day, according to an official release.

In an unprecedented move, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has decided to shut MG Road Station at 11 pm on December 31, in line with an advisory from the police department for safety and security reasons.

The release said no train will stop at MG Road after 11pm, and public entry and exit will be closed. “However, Metro trains will stop at the adjacent stations of Trinity and Cubbon Park as usual,” the release said. Trains will run every 15 minutes during extended hours, it said.

During the extended period of travel, return journeys from Trinity and Cubbon Park Metro stations can only be done through paper tickets instead of tokens, QR tickets, smart cards and NCMC cards. Return journey paper tickets priced at Rs 50 will available from 8pm at any Metro station. They will be valid for entry only at Trinity and Cubbon Park Metro stations after 11pm.

The release also appealed to the public to avoid overcrowding at these stations. Those travelling towards Kadugodi can use Trinity Metro Station and those heading towards the other three terminal stations can use Cubbon Park Metro Station, it added.

