BWSSB damages road 12 hours after BBMP tars it  

BENGALURU: Within 12 hours after Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) tarred a road, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) dug up the same, thus destroying the tarred road. The incident was reported at Hennur Main Road Junction opposite to Udupi Grand Hotel in BBMP East Zone on Friday morning when morning walkers noticed the newly tarred road damaged.

A BWSSB engineer claimed that BBMP officials had given permission to dig the newly asphalted road, but the municipality officials denied giving its nod in writing.

“Valve man Keshava had dug the road for the smooth operation of the water valve. We had taken permission and only a minor damage was done,” said the BWSSB official. However, H Srinivas, Assistant Executive Engineer, BBMP, Major Roads (East Division), said the BWSSB had not taken any written permission. “Work was taken up at midnight and was completed.

But in the morning we get complaints like this. BWSSB say there was a water valve. We had requested them to be present when the road was being tarred. They did not come and now instead of just making a six-inch cut for the valve, the valve man has cut three feet of the road and damaged it,” said Srinivas.

He also added that agencies like BWSSB, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and other Optical Fibre Companies often dig roads and cause inconvenience. Lashing at civic agencies for poor coordination, Winkle Mathias, a resident of Hennur Road, said, “When the BBMP finally did it, the BWSSB resorted to digging up the road.”

