Hornbill Festival Dandeli: Preservation of Hornbill habitat in need of hour 

DANDELI: It was not less than any miracle for the team of bird watching group at Kulgi forest area of Dandeli when they sighted a large bird, the great-pied hornbill, better known as the flying tiger. The great-pied hornbill is the largest among the four varieties of hornbills that are found in Karnataka and can be sighted in Dandeli and Joida during winters. These two sites attract birders from all over the country, mainly to catch the picture of the great-pied hornbill. Close to 100 bird-watching enthusiasts have come to the Hornbill Festival of Dandeli which has been organised by the Haliyal Forest Division. The festival was inaugurated by former tourism minister of Karnataka R V Deshpande. Deshpande said that the harmony between humans and wildlife must be maintained. "The forest department alone cannot save the forests and these bird species. The people who are living in the forest have equal responsibility," he said. Wildlife photographer Umesh G E said that the nesting sites of great-pied hornbills must be protected from human intervention. "Earlier the hornbills were concentrated in a few points in and around Dandeli. We have records of 50-60 Malabar-pied hornbills roosting on a single tree. But over the last few years, they are spreading out for various reasons. Human intervention is one of the reasons. The habitat where the large hornbills' roost must be conserved. The great-pied hornbill, better known as the flying tiger. (Photo | D M Indra)Bird Watching Major Attraction The forest department has chosen five sites in and around Dandeli to facilitate bird watching for the participants of the Hornbill festival. The Government Timber Deport in Dandeli, Bapeli Cross (Supa dan backwaters) in Joida, Old Magazine House JLR property in Ganeshgudi and Kulgi Nature Camp near Dandeli. Book On Butterflies The Haliyal Forest Division has launched a new book on butterflies - The Butterflies of Haliyal Forest Division. The book describes butterflies that are found in the Western Ghats region and also the host plants. The book is authored by Deputy Ranger Santosh Ankush Gavas and Beat Forester Ramchandra Narayan Megani. The authors are currently engaged in documenting and developing the Butterfly Park in Joida. Post Cover Malabar Hornbill A post cover on Malabar-pied Hornbill was released during the inaugural day of the Hornbill Festival. Vinod Kumar, Post Master General Uttara Kannada district did the honours.