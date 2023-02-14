Home States Karnataka

Tiger attack deaths: ‘Suspend forest officials’

Bopaiah said the incident shows how irresponsible the forest department officials are, and demanded they be suspended.

Published: 14th February 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

tiger attack

Forest personnel arrive to capture the tiger on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the deaths of two relatives in a tiger attack in south Kodagu, MLAs cutting across party lines demanded action against forest department officials for failing to capture the tiger. The legislators demanded that government officials concerned be suspended.

Virajpet MLA KG Bopaiah raised the issue during Zero Hour on Monday, and said, “Once these tigers get used to eating human flesh, they start entering human habitats often.”

Bopaiah said the incident shows how irresponsible the forest department officials are, and demanded they be suspended. Congress MLA HP Manjunath from Hunsur Assembly constituency said, “This tiger issue has been prowling in our constituency. After such incidents, we give compensation, but don’t think what happens to the families.” He also said there has been another death in the family from shock after hearing the news of these two deaths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodagu KG Bopaiah
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp