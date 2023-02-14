Tiger attack deaths: ‘Suspend forest officials’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the deaths of two relatives in a tiger attack in south Kodagu, MLAs cutting across party lines demanded action against forest department officials for failing to capture the tiger. The legislators demanded that government officials concerned be suspended.

Virajpet MLA KG Bopaiah raised the issue during Zero Hour on Monday, and said, “Once these tigers get used to eating human flesh, they start entering human habitats often.”

Bopaiah said the incident shows how irresponsible the forest department officials are, and demanded they be suspended. Congress MLA HP Manjunath from Hunsur Assembly constituency said, “This tiger issue has been prowling in our constituency. After such incidents, we give compensation, but don’t think what happens to the families.” He also said there has been another death in the family from shock after hearing the news of these two deaths.

BENGALURU: After the deaths of two relatives in a tiger attack in south Kodagu, MLAs cutting across party lines demanded action against forest department officials for failing to capture the tiger. The legislators demanded that government officials concerned be suspended. Virajpet MLA KG Bopaiah raised the issue during Zero Hour on Monday, and said, “Once these tigers get used to eating human flesh, they start entering human habitats often.” Bopaiah said the incident shows how irresponsible the forest department officials are, and demanded they be suspended. Congress MLA HP Manjunath from Hunsur Assembly constituency said, “This tiger issue has been prowling in our constituency. After such incidents, we give compensation, but don’t think what happens to the families.” He also said there has been another death in the family from shock after hearing the news of these two deaths.