Foreigners caught partying in Hampi's holy site, enraged locals inform cops

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A group of foreigners who were found partying at the famous Purandara Mantapa shrine in Hampi were warned by the police after locals demanded action against them. A group of five tourists were seen drinking and smoking in the holy site that is located on the edge of the Tungabhadra river.

A few of the locals who saw the group of foreigners informed the police and also asked them not to do a party near the holy site. After the police came to the site, the tourists were made to unpack the alcohol and other materials they were carrying with them.

A localite from Hampi said that they opposed the group of foreigners who were sitting on the edge of Purandara Mantapa and drinking. "We started making videos of them after which they realised something was wrong. One of the tourists argued that there were no signs stating that partying is not allowed here. We called the police who explained the rules to the tourists," the local resident said.

Hampi attracts large numbers of foreign tourists annually. Besides visiting the famous monuments of Hampi, most foreigners are attracted to Hampi because of the rock climbing and water sports activities that are provided here. Many foreigners swim in the Tungabhadra river near Hampi and Anegundi in Koppal.

"Many times the foreign tourists roam on their own in the hillocks and surroundings of Hampi. We usually brief them about dos and don'ts when they visit the information centre or hire cycles. When they come on a group tour the guides are given instructions. As there were regular sightings of leopards around Hampi we are discouraging tourists venturing on their own in the hillocks," informed a tourist guide.

An official from the Hampi Management Authority said that no case has been booked against the foreign tourists but they have been warned by the police. "Even foreign tourists respect the sanctity of temples and there is no need for signboards of no smoking inside any temple or monument," the official added.

