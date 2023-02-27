Karnataka: PM Modi inaugurates Shivamogga airport

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated Shivamogga airport on Monday, utilised the occasion to attack Congress, alleging that when the grand old party was in power, Air India was known for scams and it was a loss-incurring business model. Now, Air India is scaling new heights before the world in the form of India's new capability. He also said that Indians will fly in 'Made in India' aeroplanes in the days to come.

Addressing the huge gathering of people at Sogane village, about 15 km from Shivamogga city, Modi spoke in Kannada for a while and said, “Sirigannadam Gelge, Sirigannadam Balge,” which means Kannada shall triumph and Kannada shall flourish. He also recited the state anthem 'Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate, Jayahe Karnataka Maate.' He also remembered Kannada national poet Kuvempu, who hailed from the Shivamogga district.

"Shivamogga airport is constructed at a time when there is a huge enthusiasm for air travel. You might have noticed that Air India has decided to buy huge aircraft. Prior to 2014, Air India was known for negative news. Under Congress's rule, Air India was known for scams and its loss-making business model. Now, Air India is scaling new heights before the world in the form of India's new capability. The drum of India's aviation market is being beaten around the world,” he said.

Modi also said that in the days to come India will need thousands of aeroplanes. “Thousands of youths will be needed to work in these flights. We may be importing aeroplanes from other countries now. But, those days are not away when Indian citizens will fly in Made in India passenger planes. The aviation sector will open many opportunities for jobs. BJP's government's policies are the reason for the expansion of civil aviation. Before 2014, only big cities were in focus when it comes to airport construction,” he said.

The PM alleged that Congress never thought of providing air connectivity to smaller cities. “But, we decided to change this policy. In 2014, there were 74 airports in the country. Even after seven decades since independence, the country had only 74 airports. In just nine years the BJP government built 74 more airports. Smaller cities have modern airports. Now you can imagine the speed of the BJP government. We decided that even the people who wear Hawai chappals should travel in aeroplanes. Hence, we launched the UDAN scheme to ensure that poor people can also travel by air at an affordable price. I'm happy about that,” he said.

SHIVAMOGGA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated Shivamogga airport on Monday, utilised the occasion to attack Congress, alleging that when the grand old party was in power, Air India was known for scams and it was a loss-incurring business model. Now, Air India is scaling new heights before the world in the form of India's new capability. He also said that Indians will fly in 'Made in India' aeroplanes in the days to come. Addressing the huge gathering of people at Sogane village, about 15 km from Shivamogga city, Modi spoke in Kannada for a while and said, “Sirigannadam Gelge, Sirigannadam Balge,” which means Kannada shall triumph and Kannada shall flourish. He also recited the state anthem 'Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate, Jayahe Karnataka Maate.' He also remembered Kannada national poet Kuvempu, who hailed from the Shivamogga district. "Shivamogga airport is constructed at a time when there is a huge enthusiasm for air travel. You might have noticed that Air India has decided to buy huge aircraft. Prior to 2014, Air India was known for negative news. Under Congress's rule, Air India was known for scams and its loss-making business model. Now, Air India is scaling new heights before the world in the form of India's new capability. The drum of India's aviation market is being beaten around the world,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Modi also said that in the days to come India will need thousands of aeroplanes. “Thousands of youths will be needed to work in these flights. We may be importing aeroplanes from other countries now. But, those days are not away when Indian citizens will fly in Made in India passenger planes. The aviation sector will open many opportunities for jobs. BJP's government's policies are the reason for the expansion of civil aviation. Before 2014, only big cities were in focus when it comes to airport construction,” he said. The PM alleged that Congress never thought of providing air connectivity to smaller cities. “But, we decided to change this policy. In 2014, there were 74 airports in the country. Even after seven decades since independence, the country had only 74 airports. In just nine years the BJP government built 74 more airports. Smaller cities have modern airports. Now you can imagine the speed of the BJP government. We decided that even the people who wear Hawai chappals should travel in aeroplanes. Hence, we launched the UDAN scheme to ensure that poor people can also travel by air at an affordable price. I'm happy about that,” he said.