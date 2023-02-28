Home States Karnataka

Ex-PM Deve Gowda hospitalised for routine medical check-up 

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: JDS Supremo H D Deve Gowda was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital here for a "routine check up."

The former Prime Minister said he will be back home in a couple of days and there was no need for any "panic or anxiety. " 

"I have come to the hospital for a routine check-up. There is no need for any panic or anxiety. I will be back home in a couple of days," Gowda, who is admitted to a private hospital here tweeted.

Though the exact reason for Gowda's health check-up is not known, the 89-year-old JD(S) leader has been ailing from severe knee pain and age-related issues.

He was hospitalised last year for COVID and related ailments.

Earlier in the day, Gowda's son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said his father was taken to the hospital today for a health check-up and would decide on JD(S) tickets to certain constituencies including Hassan seat for upcoming assembly polls, once back from there.

