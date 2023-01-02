Bengaluru: Quarry owners’ strike hits Aero India works

Home States Karnataka

Preparations for Aero India

Image for representational purpose only.

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Preparations for Aero India, which begins on February 13, are in full swing and organisers trying to finish the civic works ahead of schedule have been hit hard by the shortage of construction material. 

The paucity is because of an ongoing strike by owners of quarries and stone-crushing units asking the government to meet their certain demands. Sources said hundreds of loads of jelly stone, M-sand and other construction materials are required to finish the works at the Aero India venue, the Yelahanka Air Force Station. 

“We know that they need around 1,400 truckloads of construction material for Aero India. But we are helpless. We are not agitating in arrogance, but out of sheer helplessness. If we do not continue the agitation, we will lose all our properties and even the houses we live in. We also understand that after the works, they need about three weeks of curing to complete these projects. But what to do,” president of the Karnataka Quarry and Stone Crusher Owners’ Association Ravindra Shetty told The New Indian Express. 

Looking to meet CM, say quarry owners

“I too am from BJP. We are trying to sort out the issue as soon as possible. We are seeking to meet Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai to work out a way. We are not happy with the strike, but we have been left with no option. They have imposed double the royalty amount, levies and other taxes on us which is unfair. This has not been done in any other state,” he said.

The strike has been going on since December 21. BBMP Engineer-in-Chief BS Pralhad said, “As far as the air show is concerned, we are in charge of certain exit routes. There is not much construction work there.’’ But sources in the BBMP confirmed that some major works, including the HAL underpass near Old Airport and other major projects, are getting delayed because of the strike.

Defence PRO Punita said she will get in touch with the authorities and revert on the issue. Sources said some contractors, executing works across Bengaluru and other parts of the state, are getting the construction material from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. They are transporting it at odd hours to avoid detection. Losses from royalty and other taxes could be around Rs 10,000 crore to the state exchequer if the strike continues, the sources added.

