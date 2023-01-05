Home States Karnataka

Two leopards spotted on CFTRI campus, foresters launch combing ops

CFTRI in-charge director Satish said it is for the first time that leopards were sighted inside the campus.

Published: 05th January 2023 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Forest and police officials maintain vigil after two leopards were sighted on the CFTRI campus in Mysuru on Wednesday | Udayashankar

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Foresters have launched combing operations to trace and trap two leopards which were found prowling inside the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) campus by a security guard in the early hours of Wednesday. The foresters have installed camera traps and laid cages to trap the big cats.

The leopards were sighted by security guard Prabhakar, who was guarding the campus near the school building. Prabhakar said he was on night duty near the school, which is opposite to Cheluvamba Park, when he noticed two leopards moving close to the entrance gate at 1.30 am.

“Initially, I did not believe they were leopards. They were moving just 50 metres away from me. I immediately closed the gates and ran towards another entrance gate and informed my colleague. We later informed our supervisor at 6 am. I had seen the leopards only in the zoo, but in the open, it was the first time I saw them. I was initially frightened as I joined duty just two months back at CFTRI,” he said.

CFTRI in-charge director Satish said it is for the first time that leopards were sighted inside the campus. “We informed the police and forest department. We also directed the school head to declare a holiday for children. As the institute was earlier a palace, there is a vast forest area on campus. After the incident, we have planned to install night vision cameras to detect any wildlife inside the campus,” he said.

Meanwhile, a forest team led by ACF Lakshmikanth and RFO Surendra inspected the 150-acre forest area inside the campus to trace pug marks or scat. They also inspected the unoccupied staff quarters, suspecting that the leopards might have taken shelter.

Speaking to TNIE, in-charge DCF (Wildlife) D Mahesh Kumar said, “A dedicated team will be deployed. We have not found any pug marks or scat during the combing operation, which has been launched based on the sighting of the guard. Hence, people should not panic.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
leopards
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp